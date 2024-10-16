 |  Login 
US CRC exports up 5.48 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 17:59:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 72,324 mt in August this year, up 5.48 percent month on month and up 4.36 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.6 million in August, compared to $84.3 million in the previous month and $89.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 57,370 mt, compared to 53,484 mt in July and 51,648 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 14,354 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.


