US CRC exports up 4.3 percent in June from May

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 69,211 mt in June this year, up 4.3 percent month on month and up 2.5 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.3 million in June, compared to $87.6 million in the previous month and $83.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 54,523 mt, compared to 50,914 mt in May and 49,895 in June last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 14,092 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.


