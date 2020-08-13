﻿
US CRC exports up 37.3 percent in June

Thursday, 13 August 2020 21:42:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 20,821 mt in June 2020, up 37.3 percent from May but down 40.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $21.5 million in June, compared to $14.6 million in the previous month and $42.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 10,651 mt, compared to 12,163 mt in May and 19,479 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,909 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.


