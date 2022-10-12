US CRC exports up 29.6 percent in August

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 22:21:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 54,329 mt in August 2022, up 29.6 percent from July and up 14.3 percent from August 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $67.2 million in August, compared to $56.8 million in the previous month and $56.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 36,701 mt, compared to 28,190 mt in July and 31,857 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,633 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.