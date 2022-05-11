US CRC exports up 29.4 percent in March

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 21:28:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 66,029 mt in March 2022, up 29.4 percent from February and up 26.5 percent from March 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $82.1 million in March, compared to $66.4 million in the previous month and $54.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in March with 44,287 mt, compared to 36,604 mt in February and 37,592 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 20,242 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in March.