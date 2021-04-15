﻿
English
US CRC exports up 27.8 percent in February

Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:51:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 45,753 mt in February 2021, up 27.8 percent from January and up 29.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $47.5 million in February, compared to $37.6 million in the previous month and $37.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in February with 31,995 mt, compared to 22,501 mt in January and 22,528 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,796 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in February.


