US CRC exports up 18.9 percent in July

Friday, 10 September 2021 20:58:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 57,023 mt in July 2021, up 18.9 percent from June and up 131.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $70.4 million in July, compared to $57.9 million in the previous month and $26.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 43,812 mt, compared to 32,784 mt in June and 13,941 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,425 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.