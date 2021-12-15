US CRC exports up 17.4 percent in October

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 23:28:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 59,202 mt in October 2021, up 17.4 percent from September and up 53.4 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $76.2 million in October, compared to $58.4 million in the previous month and $41.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in October with 44,188 mt, compared to 37,639 mt in September and 29,909 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,741 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in October.