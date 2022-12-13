US CRC exports up 1.5 percent in October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 23:58:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 48,874 mt in October 2022, up 1.5 percent from September but down 17.4 percent from October 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $65.4 million in October, compared to $60.7 million in the previous month and $76.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in October with 32,784 mt, compared to 32,742 mt in September and 44,188 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,137 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in October.