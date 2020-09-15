US CRC exports up 12.6 percent in July

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 09:20:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 23,454 mt in July 2020, up 12.6 percent from June but down 40.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $24.9 million in July, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $42.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 13,270 mt, compared to 10,651 mt in June and 23,792 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,844 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in July.