US CRC exports down 5.9 percent in June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 47,929 mt in June 2021, down 5.9 percent from May but up 121.8 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $57.9 million in June, compared to $60.8 million in the previous month and $22.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 32,784 mt, compared to 37,496 mt in May and 11,036 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,294 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.