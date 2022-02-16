US CRC exports down 4.3 percent in December

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 21:51:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 50,361 mt in December 2021, down 4.3 percent from November but up 53.9 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $64.1 million in December, compared to $62.9 million in the previous month and $33.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 37,973 mt, compared to 36,536 mt in November and 21,615 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,510 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.