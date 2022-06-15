US CRC exports down 3.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 17:53:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 63,621 mt in April 2022, down 3.6 percent from March but up 24.4 percent from April 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $74.4 million in April, compared to $82.1 million in the previous month and $54.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in April with 44,689 mt, compared to 44,288 mt in March and 38,882 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,747 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in April.