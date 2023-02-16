US CRC exports down 2.5 percent in December

Thursday, 16 February 2023 22:21:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 36,174 mt in December 2022, down 2.5 percent from November and down 28.2 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, CRC plate exports totaled $49.5 million in December, compared to $47.0 million in the previous month and $64.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 23,617 mt, compared to 23,107 mt in November and 37,973 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,013 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.