US CRC exports down 24.1 percent in November

Friday, 13 January 2023 20:23:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 37,099 mt in November 2022, down 24.1 percent from October and down 29.5 percent from November 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $47.0 million in November, compared to $65.4 million in the previous month and $62.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in November with 23,107 mt, compared to 32,784 mt in October and 36,535 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,017 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in November.


