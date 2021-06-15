﻿
US CRC exports down 2.0 percent in April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:23:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 51,149 mt in April 2021, down 2.0 percent from March but up 110.3 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $58.5 million in April, compared to $54.8 million in the previous month and $23.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in April with 38,882 mt, compared to 37,592 mt in March and 20,684 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,228 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in April.


