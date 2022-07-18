US CRC exports down 18.7 percent in May

Monday, 18 July 2022 18:48:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 51,718 mt in May 2022, down 18.7 percent from April but up 1.5 percent from May 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $65.8 million in May, compared to $74.4 million in the previous month and $60.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 36,023 mt, compared to 44,689 mt in April and 37,496 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,762 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.