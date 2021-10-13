US CRC exports down 16.7 percent in August

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:03:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 47,517 mt in August 2021, down 16.7 percent from July but up 51.1 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $56.6 million in August, compared to $70.4 million in the previous month and $31.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 31,857 mt, compared to 43,812 mt in July and 19,716 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,795 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.