US CRC exports down 13.9 percent in July

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:24:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 41,925 mt in July 2022, down 13.9 percent from June and down 26.5 percent from July 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $56.8 million in July, compared to $65.4 million in the previous month and $70.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 28,190 mt, compared to 31,053 mt in June and 43,812 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,015 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in July.