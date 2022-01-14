US CRC exports down 11.1 percent in November

Friday, 14 January 2022 22:23:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 52,639 mt in November 2021, down 11.1 percent from October but up 30.9 from November 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $62.9 million in November, compared to $76.2 million in the previous month and $41.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in November with 36,536 mt, compared to 44,188 mt in October and 27,079 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,592 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in November.