US CRC exports down 0.4 percent in May

Friday, 16 July 2021 20:05:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 50,938 mt in May 2021, down 0.4 percent from April but up 226.5 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $60.8 million in May, compared to $58.5 million in the previous month and $15.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 37,496 mt, compared to 38,882 mt in April and 12,487 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,343 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.


