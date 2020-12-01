US construction spending up 1.3 percent in October

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:07:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during October 2020 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,438.5 billion, 1.3 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised September estimate of $1,420.4 billion. The October figure is 3.7 percent (±1.3 percent) above the October 2019 estimate of $1,386.8 billion.

During the first 10 months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,189.6 billion, 4.3 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,140.4 billion for the same period in 2019.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,093.7 billion, 1.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised September estimate of $1,078.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $637.1 billion in October, 2.9 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised September estimate of $619.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $456.6 billion in October, 0.7 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised September estimate of $459.9 billion.

In October, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $344.8 billion, 1.0 percent (±1.6 percent) above the revised September estimate of $341.4 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $86.4 billion, 1.1 percent (±2.5 percent) above the revised September estimate of $85.4 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $92.6 billion, 1.6 percent (±4.3 percent) above the revised September estimate of $91.2 billion.