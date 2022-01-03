﻿
English
US construction spending up 0.4 percent in November

Monday, 03 January 2022 21:20:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced today that construction spending during November 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,625.9 billion, 0.4 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,618.8 billion. The November figure is 9.3 percent (±1.2 percent) above the November 2020 estimate of $1,487.2 billion.

During the first eleven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,463.2 billion, 7.9 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,355.6 billion for the same period in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,273.6 billion, 0.6 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,265.8 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $796.3 billion in November, 0.9 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised October estimate of $789.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $477.3 billion in November, 0.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised October estimate of $476.6 billion.

In November, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $352.3 billion, 0.2 percent (±1.6 percent) below the revised October estimate of $353.0 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $82.3 billion, 0.3 percent (±1.8 percent) above the revised October estimate of $82.1 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $102.2 billion, 0.8 percent (±4.1 percent) below the revised October estimate of $103.0 billion.


Tags: construction  USA  North America


