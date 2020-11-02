﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US construction spending up 0.3 percent in September

Monday, 02 November 2020 21:42:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during September 2020 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,414.0 billion, 0.3 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,410.4 billion. The September figure is 1.5 percent (±1.3 percent) above the September 2019 estimate of $1,393.3 billion.

During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,058.5 billion, 4.1 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,016.7 billion for the same period in 2019.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,074.9 billion, 0.9 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,065.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $610.9 billion in September, 2.8 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised August estimate of $594.3 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $464.1 billion in September, 1.5 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised August estimate of $471.3 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $339.1 billion, 1.7 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised August estimate of $344.8 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $85.3 billion, 2.0 percent (±1.8 percent) above the revised August estimate of $83.7 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $89.3 billion, 5.4 percent (±4.1 percent) below the revised August estimate of $94.5 billion.


Tags: USA  North America  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Nov

US raw steel production up 1 percent week-on-week
29  Oct

AGC: US contractors report more canceled projects than starts
28  Oct

US steel imports down 2.7 percent in September
26  Oct

US new home sales down 3.5 percent in September
20  Oct

US residential building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in September