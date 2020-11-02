US construction spending up 0.3 percent in September

Monday, 02 November 2020 21:42:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during September 2020 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,414.0 billion, 0.3 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,410.4 billion. The September figure is 1.5 percent (±1.3 percent) above the September 2019 estimate of $1,393.3 billion.

During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,058.5 billion, 4.1 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,016.7 billion for the same period in 2019.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,074.9 billion, 0.9 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,065.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $610.9 billion in September, 2.8 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised August estimate of $594.3 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $464.1 billion in September, 1.5 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised August estimate of $471.3 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $339.1 billion, 1.7 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised August estimate of $344.8 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $85.3 billion, 2.0 percent (±1.8 percent) above the revised August estimate of $83.7 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $89.3 billion, 5.4 percent (±4.1 percent) below the revised August estimate of $94.5 billion.