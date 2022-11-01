US construction spending up 0.2 percent in September

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:51:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that US construction spending during September 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,811.1 billion, 0.2 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,807.0 billion. The September figure is 10.9 percent (±1.5 percent) above the September 2021 estimate of $1,632.9 billion.

During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,353.7 billion, 11.4 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,215.6 billion for the same period in 2021.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,450.3 billion, 0.4 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised August estimate of $1,444.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $918.0 billion in September, virtually unchanged from (±1.3 percent) the revised August estimate of $918.0 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $532.3 billion in September, 1.0 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised August estimate of $526.9 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $360.9 billion, 0.4 percent (±1.8 percent) below the revised August estimate of $362.1 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $78.2 billion, virtually unchanged from (±2.6 percent) the revised August estimate of $78.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $108.4 billion, 1.7 percent (±4.3 percent) above the revised August estimate of $106.6 billion.