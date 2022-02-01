﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US construction spending up 0.2 percent in December, up 8.2 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:31:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during December 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,639.9 billion, 0.2 percent (± 0.8 percent) above the revised November estimate of $1,636.5 billion. The December figure is 9.0 percent (±1.0 percent) above the December 2020 estimate of $1,504.2 billion.

The value of construction in 2021 was $1,589.0 billion, 8.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the $1,469.2 billion spent in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,292.9 billion, 0.7 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised November estimate of $1,283.8 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $810.3 billion in December, 1.1 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised November estimate of $801.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $482.6 billion in December, virtually unchanged from (±0.5 percent) the revised November estimate of $482.7 billion.

The value of private construction in 2021 was $1,242.8 billion, 12.2 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,107.9 billion spent in 2020. Residential construction in 2021 was $774.9 billion, 23.2 percent (±2.1 percent) above the 2020 figure of $628.9 billion and nonresidential construction was $467.9 billion, 2.3 percent (±1.0 percent) below the $479.0 billion in 2020.

In December, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $347.0 billion, 1.6 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised November estimate of $352.7 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $81.0 billion, 1.4 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised November estimate of $82.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $103.5 billion, 0.1 percent (±3.5 percent) above the revised November estimate of $103.4 billion.

The value of public construction in 2021 was $346.2 billion, 4.2 percent (±1.5 percent) below the $361.2 billion spent in 2020. Educational construction in 2021 was $82.4 billion, 7.6 percent (±3.0 percent) below the 2020 figure of $89.1 billion and highway construction was $99.7 billion, 0.2 percent (±3.6 percent) above the $99.5 billion in 2020.


Tags: North America  construction  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

US new home sales rise in December, decline in 2021
19 Jan

US residential building permits and housing starts rise in December while completions decline
12 Jan

AGC: US contractors optimistic about construction demand in 2022
10 Jan

US construction employment increases by 22,000 jobs in December
10 Jan

CMC to build new micro mill to serve Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest US