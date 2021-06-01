US construction spending up 0.2 percent in April

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 21:04:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during April 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,524.2 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised March estimate of $1,521.0 billion. The April figure is 9.8 percent (±1.2 percent) above the April 2020 estimate of $1,387.9 billion.

During the first four months of this year, construction spending amounted to $452.3 billion, 5.8 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $427.3 billion for the same period in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,180.7 billion, 0.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised March estimate of $1,175.4 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $729.2 billion in April, 1.0 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised March estimate of $721.8 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $451.4 billion in April, 0.5 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised March estimate of $453.7 billion.

In April, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $343.5 billion, 0.6 percent (±1.6 percent) below the revised March estimate of $345.6 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $84.8 billion, 0.5 percent (±1.8 percent) below the revised March estimate of $85.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $99.8 billion, 0.6 percent (±5.6 percent) above the revised March estimate of $99.2 billion.