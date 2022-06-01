US construction spending edges up 0.2 percent in April

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 22:02:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced today that construction spending during April 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,744.8 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised March estimate of $1,740.6 billion. The April figure is 12.3 percent (±1.3 percent) above the April 2021 estimate of $1,553.5 billion.

During the first four months of this year, construction spending amounted to $520.8 billion, 12.4 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $463.3 billion for the same period in 2021.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,394.7 billion, 0.5 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised March estimate of $1,387.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $891.5 billion in April, 0.9 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised March estimate of $883.5 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $503.2 billion in April, 0.2 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised March estimate of $504.4 billion.

In April, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $350.1 billion, 0.7 percent (±1.6 percent) below the revised March estimate of $352.7 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $79.6 billion, 0.7 percent (±2.1 percent) below the revised March estimate of $80.1 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $103.4 billion, 0.1 percent (±5.3 percent) below the revised March estimate of $103.5 billion.