US construction spending edges up 0.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:18:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced today that construction spending during July 2020 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,364.6 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised June estimate of $1,362.8 billion. The July figure is 0.1 percent (±1.6 percent) below the July 2019 estimate of $1,366.0 billion.

During the first seven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $792.6 billion, 4.0 percent (±1.2 percent) above the $761.9 billion for the same period in 2019.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,013.5 billion, 0.6 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised June estimate of $1,007.2 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $546.6 billion in July, 2.1 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised June estimate of $535.6 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $466.9 billion in July, 1.0 percent (±0.5 percent) below the revised June estimate of $471.6 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $351.1 billion, 1.3 percent (±2.0 percent) below the revised June estimate of $355.6 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $82.2 billion, 3.0 percent (±1.8 percent) below the revised June estimate of $84.7 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $99.0 billion, 3.1 percent (±5.9 percent) below the revised June estimate of $102.1 billion.


