US construction spending down 0.5 percent in September

Monday, 01 November 2021 22:26:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during September 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion, 0.5 percent (±1.0 percent) below the revised August estimate of $1,582.0 billion. The September figure is 7.8 percent (±1.5 percent) above the September 2020 estimate of $1,459.3 billion.

During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,177.5 billion, 7.1 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,099.8 billion for the same period in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,229.9 billion, 0.5 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised August estimate of $1,236.1 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $773.5 billion in September, 0.4 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised August estimate of $776.8 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $456.4 billion in September, 0.6 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised August estimate of $459.3 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $343.7 billion, 0.7 percent (±1.8 percent) below the revised August estimate of $345.9 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $80.7 billion, 0.9 percent (±2.0 percent) above the revised August estimate of $80.0 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $99.8 billion, 0.7 percent (±4.6 percent) below the revised August estimate of $100.5 billion.


