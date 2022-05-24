US cold finished bar imports up 5.7 percent in March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 20:00:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 9,412 mt in March 2022, up 5.7 percent from February but down 17.7 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $18.6 million in March 2022, compared to $16.4 million in February and $16.5 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in March, with 2,249 mt, compared to 2,229 mt in February and 3,947 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in March include Germany, with 1,758 mt.