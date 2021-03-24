US cold finished bar imports up 2.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 19:52:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 10,194 mt in January 2021, up 2.8 percent from December but down 2.0 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $13.8 million in January 2021, compared to $13.2 million in the previous month and $13.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in January, with 3,333 mt, compared to 2,223 mt in December and 2,233 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in January include Germany, with 1,627 mt; Korea, with 1,257 mt; and Italy, with 1,026 mt.