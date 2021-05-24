US cold finished bar imports up 20.8 percent in March

Monday, 24 May 2021 21:51:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 11,440 mt in March 2021, up 20.8 percent from February and up 1.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $16.5 million in March 2021, compared to $13.4 million in February and $15.2 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in March, with 3,947 mt, compared to 3,288 mt in February and 2,839 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in March include Germany, with 1,525 mt; Italy, with 1,473 mt; and Spain, with 1,217 mt.