US cold finished bar imports up 1.8 percent in June

Monday, 22 August 2022 21:26:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 10,470 mt in June 2022, up 1.8 percent from May but down 2.7 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $22.6 million in June 2022, compared to $20.5 million in May and $16.2 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Germany in June, with 4,099 mt, compared to 2,665 mt in May and 1,658 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in June include Italy, with 1,605 mt; and Canada, with 1,111 mt.