US cold finished bar imports up 1.4 percent in August

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 21:01:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 11,801 mt in August 2022, up 1.4 percent from July but down 3.0 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $23.3 million in August 2022, compared to $22.4 million in July and $18.6 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Italy in August, with 3,450 mt, compared to 2,215 mt in July and 1,934 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in August include China, with 2,139 mt; Canada, with 1,941 mt; Germany, with 1,799 mt; and Spain, with 1,047 mt.