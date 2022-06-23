﻿
US cold finished bar imports up 11.8 percent in April

Thursday, 23 June 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 10,527 mt in April 2022, up 11.8 percent from March and up 11.9 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $19.6 million in April 2022, compared to $18.7 million in March and $14.1 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Italy in April, with 2,224 mt, compared to 867 mt in March and 1,133 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in April include Spain, with 2,188 mt; China, with 2,127 mt; and Germany, with 1,796 mt.


