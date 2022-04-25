US cold finished bar imports down 41.6 percent in February

Monday, 25 April 2022 20:07:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 8,902 mt in February 2022, down 41.6 percent from January and down 6.0 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $16.4 million in February 2022, compared to $24.4 million in January and $13.4 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from China in February, with 2,454 mt, compared to 2,931 mt in January and 383 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in February include Canada, with 2,229 mt; and Germany, with 1,528 mt.