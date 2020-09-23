﻿
US cold finished bar imports down 27.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:23:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 7,046 mt in July 2020, down 27.7 percent from June and down 33.5 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $9.1 million in July 2020, compared to $12.1 million in the previous month and $16.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in July, with 1,836 mt, compared to 1,787 mt in June and 1,620 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported in July include China, with 1,381 mt; Germany, 1,241 mt.


