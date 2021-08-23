﻿
US cold finished bar imports down 26.4 percent in June

Monday, 23 August 2021 19:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 10,778 mt in June 2021, down 26.4 percent from May but up 10.5 percent from June 2020. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $16.3 million in June 2021, compared to $20.2 million in May and $12.1 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in June, with 2,740 mt, compared to 2,969 mt in May and 1,788 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in June include Germany, with 1,657 mt; Spain, with 1,633 mt; Italy, with 1,145 mt; and Turkey, with 1,056 mt.


