US cold finished bar imports down 20.7 percent in May

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:50:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 6,248 mt in May 2020, down 20.7 percent from April and down 49.2 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $8.5 million in May 2020, compared to $10.4 million in the previous month and $18.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in May, with 1,370 mt, compared to 976 mt in April and 1,204 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant sources (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar imports in May.