US cold finished bar imports down 17.8 percent in April

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:43:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 9,402 mt in April 2021, down 17.8 percent from March but up 19.4 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $14.1 million in April 2021, compared to $16.5 million in March and $10.4 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in April, with 2,698 mt, compared to 3,947 mt in March and 977 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in April include Germany, with 1,201 mt; and Italy, with 1,133 mt.


