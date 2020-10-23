US cold finished bar exports up 8.9 percent in August

Friday, 23 October 2020 21:01:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,216 mt in August 2020, up 8.9 percent from July and up 16.5 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $15.4 million in August, compared to $14.9 million in the previous month and $16.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in August with 4,353 mt, compared to 4,005 mt in July and 3,439 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,089 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in August.