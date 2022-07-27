﻿
US cold finished bar exports up 7.5 percent in May

Wednesday, 27 July 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 14,484 mt in May 2022, up 7.5 percent from April and up 42.2 percent from May 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $31.6 million in May, compared to $28.4 million in the previous month and $21.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in May with 8,493 mt, compared to 8,411 mt in April and 4,993 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,479 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in May.


