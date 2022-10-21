﻿
US cold finished bar exports up 7.5 percent in August

Friday, 21 October 2022 19:23:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 13,294 mt in August 2022, up 7.5 percent from July and up 38.4 percent from August 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $32.4 million in August, compared to $27.4 million in the previous month and $19.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in August with 7,277 mt, compared to 7,156 mt in July and 5,144 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,750 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in August.


