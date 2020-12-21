﻿
US cold finished bar exports up 5.9 percent in October

Monday, 21 December 2020 19:50:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,738 mt in October 2020, up 5.9 percent from September and up 7.5 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $33.8 million in October, compared to $31.2 million in the previous month and $41.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in October with 4,497 mt, compared to 4,088 mt in September and 3,612 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,388 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in October.


