US cold finished bar exports up 55.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:25:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 13,452 mt in February 2022, up 55.6 percent from January but down 17.9 percent from February 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.9 million in February, compared to $24.6 million in the previous month and $17.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in February with 7,040 mt, compared to 6,835 mt in January and 4,875 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,869 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,439 mt.


