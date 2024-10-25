 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cold finished bar exports up 5.3 percent in August from July

Friday, 25 October 2024 02:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,857 mt in August this year, up 5.13 percent from July and up 2.14 percent from August last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $29.8 million in August, compared to $27.0 million in the previous month and $30.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in August with 6,878 mt, compared to 6,058 mt in July and 7,065 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 4,886 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in August.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate imports up 2.62 percent in August from July

25 Oct | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 3.6 percent in August from July

23 Oct | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 36 percent in August from July

23 Oct | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 37.4 percent in August from July

22 Oct | Steel News

US rebar exports down 8.6 percent in August from July

22 Oct | Steel News

US rebar imports down 24.3 percent in August from July

21 Oct | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 1.2 percent in August from July

21 Oct | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 25.8 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

US beam exports up 11.1 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

US CRC imports down 18.1 percent in August from July

17 Oct | Steel News