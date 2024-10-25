US cold finished bar exports up 5.3 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,857 mt in August this year, up 5.13 percent from July and up 2.14 percent from August last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $29.8 million in August, compared to $27.0 million in the previous month and $30.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in August with 6,878 mt, compared to 6,058 mt in July and 7,065 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 4,886 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in August.