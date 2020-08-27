US cold finished bar exports up 47.5 percent in June

Thursday, 27 August 2020 20:54:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 6,070 mt in June 2020, up 47.5 percent from May but down 14.3 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $14.6 million in June, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $17.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in June with 2,926 mt, compared to 1,264 mt in May and 2,970 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,363 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in June.