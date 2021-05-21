﻿
English
US cold finished bar exports up 25.4 percent in March

Friday, 21 May 2021 20:32:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,841 mt in March 2021, up 25.4 percent from February and up 7.3 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $23.9 million in March, compared to $17.5 million in the previous month and $23.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in March with 5,597 mt, compared to 4,875 mt in February and 4,136 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,421 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in March.


