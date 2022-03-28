US cold finished bar exports up 19.4 percent in January

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:45:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,361 mt in January 2022, up 19.4 percent from December and up 44.1 percent from January 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.6 million in January, compared to $21.7 million in the previous month and $17.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in January with 6,825 mt, compared to 5,453 mt in December and 4,875 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,640 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in January.